SporTran responds to governor’s Shelter-in-Place order

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In response to Louisiana Gov. Jon Bel Edwards’ Shelter-in-Place order for the State of Louisiana, SporTran issued a statement Sunday confirming that it will continue to operate its current enhanced Alternative schedule.

MORE: Gov. John Bel Edwards issues statewide shelter-in-place order in response to COVID-19

On Wednesday, SporTran implemented service reductions to all fixed-route and LiftLine (paratransit) services to assist in the mitigation of community spread of COVID-19.

FULL COVERAGE: The latest on coronavirus

These changes were made in the interest of public health and safety.

While the buses will continue to run, the community is strongly encouraged to limit the use of public transit to essential travel for work, health care, and nutrition only.

Route schedules, timetables and SporTran’s complete response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) can be found at sportran.org.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.