St. Mary Medical Center breaks down COVID-19 numbers

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has been providing the community with free vaccinations — at two different locations — St. Mary Medical Center and Ochsner LSU Health Ambulatory Care.

But even with that, Louisiana lags behind other states in vaccinated people. not many people in the state of Louisiana have been vaccinated.

According to USAfacts.org, only 35% of the people in Louisiana have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and 31% of Louisiana’s population has been fully vaccinated, while the national average has reached 50%.

Medical experts are trying to figure out why Louisiana’s numbers are so low, as the vaccine is free, and according to experts, is safe.

“There are pharmacies in the community, physicians’ offices in the community, and certainly the things that we are providing from a standpoint of two stable places that you can get your vaccine,” said Chris Mangin, CEO, St. Mary Medical Center.

Mangin said in the beginning, St. Mary medical Center was vaccinating over 300 people per day. but that was early in the year.

Now, he said, “If we see 60 a day, then it’s a good day.”

In fact, Mangin said St. Mary Medical Center has administered more than 40,000 Pfizer vaccines. There was even a slight uptick, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for 12-year-olds to be vaccinated.

And at the height of the pandemic, 2,066 were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana, but as of Friday, only 286 people are hospitalized.

The number has dropped almost 90%.

To schedule an appointment at St. Mary Medical Center you can call (318)-626-0050 or go on their website My.Ochsner.Org/Lsu.