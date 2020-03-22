Louisiana coronavirus cases rise to 837, no new deaths overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday reported 837 confirmed cases of COIVD-19, up only 74 from the last report on Saturday night.

Deaths from the virus held steady at 20, with no deaths reported overnight.

In Northwest Louisiana, one new case was reported in Caddo Parish, while Bossier held steady with five cases, DeSoto with two, and Bienville, Claiborne and Webster with one each. So far, no cases have been reported in Natchitoches Parish.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. today. It will be streamed live on arklatexhomepage.com.

Louisiana coronavirus information is updated twice daily on the Louisiana Department of Health website, at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.



For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.



Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.



These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

Staying home if you are sick

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.