Stay-at-Home Order: Bossier Sheriff’s office seeks to reassure residents

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office is working to reassure residents in regard to Louisiana’s Stay-at-Home order, issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday

In a news release, the BPSO emphasized they’re not going to arrest people unless they’re breaking the law.

“For our residents who are out and about who might be concerned if they will be stopped by our deputies asking them what they are doing…the answer is NO…unless they are doing something that is illegal.

“We want folks to be able to go the grocery store, pick up medications, go to doctor’s visits, get take-out at a restaurant, go care for a friend, ride a bike or walk your pet…We don’t want folks to stop living.”

But the release also laid out penalties for businesses who violate the governor’s order.

Louisiana Revised Statute 29:724 says that in the event of an emergency declared by the governor, that business can be fined not more than $500 or jailed for no more than six months.

The Sheriff’s office said they don’t anticipate having to arrest or issue a citation to any businesses, since they are encouraging all Bossier Parish businesses and residents to comply with the Stay-at-Home order so the spread of the virus can be slowed.

