Superdome renovation crew has 32 COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – Kennard Wellons fought in the Air Force during the Korean War. In April, he succumbed to a different battle -- COVID-19.

Wellons was among the two-dozen-plus residents who died of the novel coronavirus this spring at a veterans home in St. John the Baptist Parish. His son, Brad Wellons, recalls a fight worsened by testing backlogs -- and by his father's bout with Alzheimer's disease.