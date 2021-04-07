SUSLA a part of Southern University’s April 10 statewide vaccination event

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University’s Shreveport Campus will be part of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination event that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the SUSLA gym at 3050 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

This mass vaccination event is part of the Southern University System’s “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” campaign that encourages Black and other racial minority groups to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The campaign is a response to disappointing data that continues to reveal that ethnic minorities, who are disproportionately affected, are not getting vaccinated at a rate large enough to overcome this global pandemic.

Joining Southern are the Southern University Alumni Federation, more than 100 faith-based individuals and associations, as well as civic, fraternal and social organizations.

The grassroots, research-based campaign strives to engage Southern University alumni and other stakeholders across all 64 Louisiana parishes.

The System also aims to provide resources and content area experts from relevant programs across its five campuses. For more information about the campaign and events, go to www.sus.edu/vaccinate.

Other Southern University campuses that are a part of the simultaneous event include:

Baton Rouge

Southern University and A&M College

F.G Clark Activity Center

801 Harding Boulevard

New Orleans

Southern University at New Orleans Gymnasium

6400 Press Drive

Shreveport

Southern University Shreveport Gymnasium

3050 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Lake Charles

Lake Charles Senior Center

1530 5th Street

Houma

Plymouth Rock Baptist Church

1000 Wallis Street

Lafayette

George Dupuis Recreation Center

1212 E Pont Des Mouton Road

Alexandria

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church

11th-16th & Day Street

Monroe

Rose of Sharon Baptist Church

716 Martin Luther King Drive

Covington

St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds

1304 N. Columbia Street (NOTE: This location will distribute vaccines on Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)