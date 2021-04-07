SUSLA a part of Southern University’s April 10 statewide vaccination event

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University’s Shreveport Campus will be part of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination event that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the SUSLA gym at 3050 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.
This mass vaccination event is part of the Southern University System’s “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” campaign that encourages Black and other racial minority groups to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The campaign is a response to disappointing data that continues to reveal that ethnic minorities, who are disproportionately affected, are not getting vaccinated at a rate large enough to overcome this global pandemic.
Joining Southern are the Southern University Alumni Federation, more than 100 faith-based individuals and associations, as well as civic, fraternal and social organizations.
The grassroots, research-based campaign strives to engage Southern University alumni and other stakeholders across all 64 Louisiana parishes.
The System also aims to provide resources and content area experts from relevant programs across its five campuses. For more information about the campaign and events, go to www.sus.edu/vaccinate.
Other Southern University campuses that are a part of the simultaneous event include:
Baton Rouge
Southern University and A&M College
F.G Clark Activity Center
801 Harding Boulevard
New Orleans
Southern University at New Orleans Gymnasium
6400 Press Drive
Shreveport
Southern University Shreveport Gymnasium
3050 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Lake Charles
Lake Charles Senior Center
1530 5th Street
Houma
Plymouth Rock Baptist Church
1000 Wallis Street
Lafayette
George Dupuis Recreation Center
1212 E Pont Des Mouton Road
Alexandria
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
11th-16th & Day Street
Monroe
Rose of Sharon Baptist Church
716 Martin Luther King Drive
Covington
St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds
1304 N. Columbia Street (NOTE: This location will distribute vaccines on Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
