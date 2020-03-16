SUSLA suspends classes; offers workshops on transitioning to online learning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University in Shreveport has suspended classes this week, but is offering several small workshops today and Tuesday to learn about classes transitioning to online and electronic learning.

Workshops on both days will be held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the NCR building on SUSLA’s campus.

Spring Break is March 23-27, and on March 30, online and electronic instruction will begin.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.