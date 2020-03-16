The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

SUSLA suspends classes; offers workshops on transitioning to online learning

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SUSLA_1558472799516.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University in Shreveport has suspended classes this week, but is offering several small workshops today and Tuesday to learn about classes transitioning to online and electronic learning.

Workshops on both days will be held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the NCR building on SUSLA’s campus.

Spring Break is March 23-27, and on March 30, online and electronic instruction will begin.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss