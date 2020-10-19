TASD: Classroom quarantined after two staff members test positive for COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – One classroom in the Texarkana Arkansas School District is quarantined after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Following guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health in determining on-site response levels when a positive case is confirmed, the school district is thoroughly disinfecting all areas of the building that the individuals used in the past couple of days.

The staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 will not return to school for at least 10 days. Students who were in close contact to the staff members will be quarantined for 14 days.

All other classes resumed as normal on Monday morning.

The school district is closely monitoring the situation.

