TDCJ Telford Unit correctional officer dies after testing positive for COVID-19

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV/KMSS) – A correction officer at The Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Telford Unit in New Boston has died, due to possible complications from COVID-19.

Coy D. Coffman Jr., 65, was a nine-year veteran correctional officer who last worked on April 6 at the Telford Unit, according to the TDCJ.

On April 14, 2020, Coffman began suffering symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and was tested the next day. Three days later, he was admitted to a local hospital in Texarkana due to possible complications from COVID-19.

Coffman’s test returned positive on April 19th. Several days later his condition began deteriorating and sadly Coffman passed away Sunday evening.

“The COVID-19 virus has changed our state and our agency forever, but no one can imagine the impact to the Coffman family who has lost someone so close,” said Bryan Collier, executive director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“The thoughts and prayers of the TDCJ family are with those close to Officer Coffman. He died in the service of all Texans,” Collier said.

