Terry Thone, wife of Yell County Judge, dies after COVID-19 battle

Coronavirus
DARDANELLE, Ark. — Terry Thone of Dardanelle has passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

She died Friday.

The family posted that Terry Thone was 57 years old and had recently retired as a 2nd grade teacher.

Terry was married to Yell County Judge Mark Thone, who is recovering after also contracting the coronavirus.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was among the many people expressing their condolences on social media.

Funeral information is pending.

