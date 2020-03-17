Texarkana: Airport board considers suspending fees; city may postpone meetings

Breaking News
Louisiana COVID-19 cases rise to 171, now 4 deaths
TEXARKANA, USA. (KTAL/KMSS) – In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Texarkana Airport Board of Directors will hold an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday to consider suspending rent and landing fees for American Airlines until August 1, 2020.

Texarkana, Ark., city officials say they’re seriously considering postponing upcoming board meetings, and are discussing options today. City manager Kenny Haskin says an official announcement regarding plans will be made once they are in place.

Super One Foods in Texarkana has put limits on the following items: ground beef, fresh chicken, eggs, milk, rice, beans, canned soup, ramen, bread, water, household essentials, sanitation and cold/flu medications.

The supermarket is continuing to receive shipments and restock shelves.

