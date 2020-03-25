Texarkana, Texas closes playgrounds; parks remain open for 10 or less

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Texarkana, Texas, Parks and Recreation Department has closed all playgrounds to the public amid the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) public health crisis.

Parks and Recreation Director Robby Robertson reminds the public to follow CDC Guidelines while using the parks.

“We want to keep our parks open, so families will have a place to come and enjoy an outdoor setting,” Robertson said. “We encourage residents to come take a walk, or enjoy the scenery, but right now it isn’t safe to continue allowing use of the playground equipment. We do ask that you continue keep a safe distance from others, and avoid gatherings of 10 or more. As long as everyone follows the guidelines, we can keep the parks open.”

The Centers for Disease Control recommends six feet of social distancing at all times, no groups or gatherings of 10 or more, and frequent hand washing to fight the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

