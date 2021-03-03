Texas adds school and childcare workers to eligible list for COVID-19 vaccination

A person gets a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination of BioNTech and Pfizer in this undated handout photo from BioNTech SE 2020 (All rights reserved/Handout via REUTERS)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – School and childcare personnel now eligible to be vaccinated in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The DSHS on Wednesday notified all vaccine providers that they should immediately include school and child care workers in vaccine administration.

Tuesday night, the DSHS received a letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directing states to expand eligibility to include people who work in school and child care operations.

The federal directive said the eligible people include “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers.

This will not change the other groups prioritized for vaccination in Texas. Providers are encouraged to continue their efforts to vaccinate older adults since the burden of COVID-19 falls most severely on people age 65 and older.