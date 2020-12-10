Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller discloses positive COVID-19 diagnosis

FILE – In this Dec. 30, 2016, file photo, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller waves as he arrives at Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team in Palm Beach, Fla. A claim by Miller that “illegal aliens” attacked a hunting party in remote West Texas was criticized Monday, Jan 16, 2017, by the local sheriff who says the hunters fired on one another. Miller said in a recent Facebook post that the attack is another reason why a wall must be built to secure the Texas border. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced Wednesday evening that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, Miller, who is 65, said he will be quarantining at his ranch. He went on to thank the public for their prayers and support:

“Not feeling my best, but I’ve survived rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee and shoulder surgery, West Nile virus and cancer, and I’m going to beat this too. Thank you for your prayers and support, and please continue to pray for our first responders, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, especially in our rural areas. Together, we’ll make it through this.”