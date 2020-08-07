Texas clinic accused of fake coronavirus testing

(KPRC/NBC NEWS) — A Texas judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a Houston-area clinic accused of fake coronavirus testing.

The order shuts down the Clinica Hispana in La Porte until further notice after the Texas Attorney General presented evidence that the man running the clinic is not a doctor and the clinic’s COVID-19 tests are not as advertised.

The large sign outside the clinic was nearly impossible to miss: “COVID-19 TEST RESULTS IN 15 MINUTES!!!!!”

Nancy Serrano said for weeks, hundreds of people lined up for hours to take advantage of the offer, including her brother-in-law.

“That same afternoon we asked him how he was doing and he said ‘Thank God everything’s fine. I tested negative,‘” Serrano said. “And, he let his guard down.”

But her brother-in-law’s condition got much worse, and his wife and three children and others got sick and tested positive for COVID-19.

“He went to the hospital, and he tested positive for COVID-19,” Serrano said. “He is in intensive care now. He has been there for a week.”

