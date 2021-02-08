Texas designates CHRISTUS St. Michael a Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Hub

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The state of Texas has named CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System a COVID-19 Vaccination Hub to serve the Texarkana area region.

In partnership with Bowie County, the City of Texarkana, the Emergency Operations Center, Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texarkana College, CHRISTUS St. Michael on Monday announced the launch of a community-wide campaign called “My Shot Now” to vaccinate as many eligible individuals as possible.

The group has planned a weekend clinic to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to people in Phase 1A and 1B, which will be held on Feb. 13 and 14.

An initial 2,000 doses of Moderna vaccine have been designated for individuals in the Phase 1A and 1B categories. Criteria for those phases is the following:

Phase 1A

Health care workers

Phase 1B

People 65 years of age and older

People 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for several illnesses from the virus that causes COVID-19 such as but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplant Obesity and severe obesity (BMI of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



The vaccinations are occurring by appointment only – walk-in and wait-list appointments are not available.

To schedule an appointment, people can call the following phone line for information and registration for a vaccination appointment at this hub vaccination clinic: (877) 335-5746; or are asked to visit: vaccinate.christushealth.org and answer the questions in the yellow chat box on the right of the screen.

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.

Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.