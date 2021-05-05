Texas emergency SNAP benefits to continue through May

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $246 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of May as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbot expressed gratitude to the USDA for extending the emergency benefits for the month, saying SNAP benefit extensions have helped Texas families put food on the table throughout the pandemic

“We will continue to provide additional support to Texans and their families during this pandemic so they can purchase nutritious foods with their SNAP benefits,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

The emergency May allotments are in addition to the more than $3.1 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Recipients will continue to receive a 15% percent increase in their total benefits that will continue monthly until September. The 15% increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by May 31.