Texas: House Democrats call for issue of statewide “Stay-at-Home” Order

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and top of officials announced new state policies to combat the coronavirus at the governor’s office press conference room on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday, 65 members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus urged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to issue an executive order implementing a statewide “stay-at-home” order to combat the growing threat of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

The Caucus members’ letter mirrors similar requests from Texas hospital leaders, who warn of an impending overload of the health care system if immediate steps are not taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 and “flatten the curve.”

State Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie), chair of the House Democratic Caucus, issued the following statement: “It’s an unfortunate fact that the novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly across Texas and health experts agree that the only way to defeat this virus is for people to stay home. The first priority must be to save lives and that means we have to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed in the weeks ahead.

“All of us are deeply concerned about the devastating impact this pandemic is having on the economy and our constituents’ livelihoods. The sooner our state and nation take the dramatic steps necessary to stop the spread of the virus, the sooner people will be able to get back to work, a day that cannot come soon enough. For these reasons, we urge Governor Abbott to use his authority to issue a statewide stay-at-home order. We stand ready to support the governor in this regard in any way that we can.

“Finally, we commend the strong actions taken by a bipartisan group of county and city officials in many communities across Texas. In the absence of uniform statewide direction, their actions will make a positive impact and we thank them for their work and the difficult decisions they are having to make.”

To read letter and petition click on this link: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2020/03/HDC-Letter-to-Gov.-Abbott-for-Statewide-Stay-at-Home-Order-1.pdf

