Texas Roadhouse CEO donates his salary for a year to front-line employees during coronavirus pandemic

by: Jade Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

Bossier City, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The CEO of Texas Roadhouse is giving his salary to pay front-line employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

W. Kent Taylor is forgoing his salary and bonus from March 18 through January 7, 2021. Locally, since the Governors proclamation, Texas Roadhouse is offering curb side pick-up and are appreciative of Taylor’s gesture keeping them afloat.

“Our CEO is great guy. I’ve known him for many years. One of the things he’s always said is we are a people company. So he wanted to make sure he walked the walk instead of just talk the talk,” said Managing Partner, Jason McKinney.

The Bossier City location is also offering food supplies for grocery pick-up as another alternative option from local grocery stores staying open.

