The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 Testing Sites & News

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 testing sites & news

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Texas woman died of COVID-19 on flight, Dallas County judge says

Coronavirus

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

The cabin of an airplane. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The July death of a woman from the Dallas-area suburb of Garland has been confirmed as being related to COVID-19.

According to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced on Sunday that the woman, who died before the Arizona plane she was on departed for Texas, died on the jetway after having difficulty breathing.

Although she was given oxygen, she died shortly after, Jenkins told NBC DFW.

Dallas County reports the woman had underlying health conditions, but further information has not been released in consideration of her privacy.

Jenkins knocked Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent moves to relax COVID-19 mitigation rules, telling NBC Dallas-Forth Worth, “We keep jumping the gun and it puts us back in a situation which hurts public health and business and schools.”

On Oct. 7, Abbott announced bars in areas where COVID-19 hospitalizations were low — and if the county judge approved — could reopen at 50% capacity beginning Oct. 14.

Experts state and nationwide have expressed worries about the possibility of a “twin-demic” this fall, as flu season ramps up during a precarious — and ongoing — battle to stop the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss