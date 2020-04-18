Chad M. Garland Tax Services
“The flu times 10” – double lung transplant recipient survives COVID-19

(WDIV/NBC News) – One of Michigan’s first COVID-19 patients was diagnosed more than a month ago.

Paul Dewyse is a 57-year-old with an underlying condition. He had a double lung transplant and wasn’t sure he’d survive coronavirus.

When Dewyse got to University of Michigan Hospital on March 9 he wasn’t thinking about coronavirus.

All he knew was that he had flu-like symptoms and because he’d recently had a double lung transplant it meant he needed to get to a hospital.

“The body aches were just excruciating. I mean, it was, it was like having the flu times 10,” he said.

Dewyse had received bad medical news before, but after his double lung transplant the coronavirus was a devastating diagnosis.

“All I could think is, ‘This is it.’ You know, I got lucky and I was blessed with my lung transplant,” he said. “I mean, it was not easy. I will admit that I actually, you know, burst out crying. I’m just like, ‘You gotta be kidding me.’ And I was all alone.”

Read more about the story here.

