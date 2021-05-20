Misplaced your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here’s how to replace it

Jane Ellen Norman, 12, holds vaccination cards for her and her 14-year-old brother Owen outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The two were vaccinated Tuesday morning, after U.S. regulators expanded use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot to those as young as 12. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Those who have been vaccinated already know what comes next (even if they are on their first dose): COVID-19 cards.

COVID-19 cards are proof that one has been vaccinated, and also, to return for a second dose if need be. But what happens if someone misplaces the card? Or lose it between doses?

The Louisiana Department of Health says a person’s primary doctor should have access to their immunization network, which will allow them to print their COVID-card.

However, if they did not go to the doctor for for COVID shots, contact the facility where they received their shot at.

If anyone is still unable to get a hold of their COVID card, the Department of Health can print a copy, which will come in a form of a paper.

“You just want to make sure you put it in a place where it cannot get wet,” said Dr. Martha Whyte said, the Regional Medical Director Administrator for Public Health.

“I stick it in my wallet and close it. You also want to make sure that it’s somewhere you can find it, where you can know it’s safe and put your hands on it in case you need it.”

Whyte says those who have been vaccinated can also download LA Wallet, which will include an individual’s digital COVID-19 vaccine verification at the very bottom.