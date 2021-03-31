Thursday: Caddo Parish COVID emergency rental aid program begins

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish will launch its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) Thursday.

The program, which is designed to serve eligible people in Caddo Parish who have been financially affected by COVID-19 and are unable to pay rent and electricity, will begin accepting online applications at 8 a.m. Thursday, and a virtual information session will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Designed to answer questions about applying for the program, the session will be streamed live from the Parish’s Facebook page and will be available there afterwards.

The purpose of the ERA program is to aid families and individuals who have suffered a temporary financial setback due to COVID-19 and who need help with current or past due residential rent and/or electricity costs.

Landlords also are eligible to apply. The ERA program was created as a result of recently enacted Stimulus Package that provides $14.3 million in rental assistance to Caddo Parish citizens.

Applications must be submitted through the program’s online portal at caddo.covidrenthelp.org.

Applicants must meet certain income restrictions and provide documentation of their income and past-due rent payments.

For help in applying, people can contact one of the program’s partnering non-profit agencies, which include Catholic Charities of North Louisiana; NWLA Community Development Corporation; Grace Project; Providence House; and United Way of Northwest Louisiana.

A full listing of each non-profit and contact information can be found at the online portal.

Citizens needing application assistance or with program questions also can call the ERA Help hotline at (318)-226-6598, email at CADDOERA@caddo.org, or visit the online portal for a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

Once an application is complete, a program representative will contact the applicant to continue next steps in the program process.