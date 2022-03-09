LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Today, two years ago, on March 9, 2020, Louisiana reported its first case of COVID-19, and over that course of time, Louisianans have seen over 16,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter noted the grim anniversary in a Twitter thread this morning.

“24 months ago to the day, Louisiana identified our first case of COVID,” said Kanter. “I remember the day well, and the ensuing few weeks were among the most challenging of my professional career. Since March 9 2020 we have sacrificed large and small.”

As of LDH statistics from March 8, there have been:

1,228,925 total cases of COVID in Louisiana, of which 63,552 cases were reinfections.

6,813 cases resulting in death, so far.

4.98 million total doses of vaccine given to Louisiana residents with 2.43 million completing their vaccine series

While Louisiana’s COVID numbers have been dropping, Kanter stressed that the pandemic is not over, and he noted that 150,000 children in the state have lost at least one parent in the pandemic.

“Smaller disruptions on our lives have also taken their toll, many in ways we are just beginning to quantify,” Kanter tweeted.