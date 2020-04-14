TONIGHT ON KTAL NBC 6: NBC News live special report: ‘Coronavirus Pandemic’ promises ‘healthy dose of hope’

(NBC) — Tonight, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will co-anchor another edition of “Coronavirus Pandemic,” a live primetime special. The show will highlight the very latest developments on the pandemic as it touches communities across the country.

Tonight’s episode will feature a newsmaker interview, and go “On the Front Lines” — with doctors and nurses inside a hospital battling an onslaught of cases. Plus, hear from a parish that has been ravaged by the crisis.

NBC’s Coronavirus Crisis Team will continue to answer viewer questions in the “Facts Over Fear” segments.

Also see how one group of engineers and doctors is trying to address the shortage of PPE in, “Search for Solutions.”

NBC also promises some heartwarming stories to leave you with a healthy dose of hope.

Watch the live special report on KTAL NBC 6 at 9:10 p.m. tonight, right after the extended “New Amsterdam” finale.