Tulane students move off campus; prepare for online classes

(NBC News) Students at New Orleans’ Tulane University began moving out this weekend due to coronavirus concerns.

School officials say students have until March 22 to get all of their belongings off campus.

Online classes begin in one week.

The university’s president says they want to keep students and the community safe.

There are a few students that will still be able to stay on campus…. That includes international students and in-season athletes.

Mike Fitts, president of Tulane University, said, “We in New Orleans are prepared for the unexpected. We’re prepared for hurricanes and that process at Tulane University has focused us on how we teach remotely. So, we are, I think, very well prepared in this situation.”

