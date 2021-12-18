Two staffers of the Governor’s office test positive for COVID-19

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Two staffers and a member of the cabinet from the Governor’s office tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the Governor’s office announced Saturday.

According to the Governor’s office, the staff members are following quarantine protocols and are isolated at home. The office says Gov. John Bel Edwards was one of the close contacts, but he tested negative on Friday.

Two members of the Governor’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards’ office disclosed on Saturday. A member of the Governor’s cabinet has also tested positive. These staff members are at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health. These vaccinated staff members are currently all doing well and the Governor’s office is following CDC guidance on contact tracing and testing. These people were close contacts of the Governor and he tested negative on Friday. The Governor’s office has a high rate of vaccination, especially among staff who come in contact with him regularly. The Governor’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Health and the CDC all strongly recommend that Louisianans get vaccinated or, if they are eligible, take booster doses. Office of Gov. John Bel Edwards