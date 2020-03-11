TXK officials respond to COVID-19 outbreak

Texarkana, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Local Texarkana officials gathered at Texarkana College to talk about preventative plans they are taking toward the new virus Wednesday morning.

So far there have been no cases of the COVID-19 around the area. According to Bowie County Judge, Bobby Howell, city and county officials are following state and federal guidelines in response to the coronavirus.

“On the local level, we have protocols in place and our personnel are trained and ready to respond,” said Howell.

The director of marketing and planning for Wadley Medical Center says physicians are constantly informed on recognizing symptoms and the proper ways to handle each case.

“We have conference calls and staff meetings within the hospital on a daily basis. Sometimes several times a day and we are doing additional training,” said Shelby Brown, Wadley Director of Marketing and Planning.

According to medical professionals, if you are getting tested for coronavirus you will also be tested for the flu since they have similar symptoms.

“In the United States we have more cases of the flu and deaths from the flu then we do the coronavirus at this point. And so, protecting yourself whether it’s the flu or coronavirus is important,” said Brown.

Medical professionals say if you are sick stay away from others and visit your local health care provider if you come across serious flu-like symptoms.

According to Judge Howell, any major events can be canceled by local city officials if the disease becomes more of a “threat” locally.

