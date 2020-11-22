Tyler Perry provides food baskets to help thousands struggling through pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (NBC) – Traffic was backed up for miles in Atlanta Sunday as people waited in line for food baskets for Thanksgiving baskets.

Actor Tyler Perry was host to the event in which the first 5,000 cars received non-perishable food items and gift cards.

The food didn’t last long but volunteers continued to hand out gift cards to families in lines.

It was all part of the Tyler Perry food giveaway to help families struggling through the pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, Perry has helped local residents with random acts of kindness.

Perry, a billionaire with a fortune that now includes his mega-production studio, openly speaks of being homeless before his fortunes reversed.

The spirit of giving was in full force outside Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta Sunday.