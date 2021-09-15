Tyson Foods Broken Bow facility increases wages, holds weekly $10K drawing for COVID vaccinated employees

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KSHV) – Tyson Foods has announced that the Broken Bow facility is increasing wages for hourly production and maintenance workers, and also has launched its “Healthy Heroes” Rewards Sweepstakes for vaccinated team members at its Broken Bow plant.

Not only is the company offering a one-time $2,000 new hire bonus for first shift and second shift, but, effective immediately, wages for those on the new first shift will range from $15-to-$19 per hour, and second and third shifts will receive a $2 per-hour shift premium.

New maintenance technician wages start from $17.86 to $25.52 per hour, and refrigeration technician wages will start from $19.65 to $28.07 per hour, depending on experience. For these positions, Tyson is offering a one-time $5,000 new hire bonus.

Tyson team members also may be eligible for benefits including medical, dental, vision and prescription benefits, 401(k) and participation in Tyson’s employee stock purchase plan.

“Ensuring that our team members are competitively compensated is important to Tyson,” said Ronnie Eddy, complex manager at the Broken Bow facility. “They work hard every day to provide food to families across the globe, and we are proud to invest in them, their families and the community.”

In the same announcement, Tyson announced an incentive program for employees who have received the COVID vaccine.

While more than 100,000 (80%) of the company’s employees nationwide have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, based on Sept. 7 Centers for Disease Control say only an average of just under 35 percent of the 18-65 population in the Broken Bow area have received COVID-19 vaccinations, less than half of the national average of 75 percent for those adults who have received at least one vaccination.

Since August 27th, the company has been holding weekly drawings for thousands of dollars in cash prizes for vaccinated employees at Tyson facilities nationwide. Those drawings will continue through Sept. 24.

At Broken Bow facility’s, vaccinated employees participating in the weekly drawings have a chance to receive $10,000. Drawings are a part of Tyson Foods’ program to increase COVID-19 awareness and vaccination among our team members and their families.

To be eligible, employees must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and have voluntarily provided verification documentation in advance of each weekly drawing.

“Tyson Foods is committed to the health and safety of our team members and the communities where we operate, and we hope this initiative will help increase vaccination rates in our region,” Eddy said. “Through this vaccination sweepstakes, we not only want to reward our vaccinated employees for their commitment to the safety and health of others, but also encourage local spending to support the vitality of our neighboring businesses in the Broken Bow area.”

In addition, the Broken Bow facility has several COVID-19 protection measures in place, including health screenings, face coverings and shields, temperature checks, workstation dividers and ongoing COVID-19 testing.

The company has also been providing on-site coronavirus vaccinations and recently announced that all new team members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!