Tyson Foods ramping up coronavirus testing at U.S. facilities

(KTAL/NBC News) – Tyson Foods says it will ramp up coronavirus testing at its U.S. facilities.

The Arkansas-based company plans to administer thousands of coronavvirus tests per week in an expanded effort to protect its workers.

Employees who have no symptoms will be randomly tested, as well as those with symptoms. The tests are on top of daily screening when workers arrive at Tyson’s 140 U.S. production facilities.

Meatpacking plants have been particularly susceptible to the coronavirus because of their often crowded conditions.

Tyson has plants in Hope and Nashville in Arkansas, as well as in Carthage, Texas, and Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

Related: