U.S. Air Force to salute New Orleans and Baton Rouge with flyover

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – The Louisiana Air National Guard’s 159th Fighter Wing is set to join the Air Force Reserve’s 2nd Bomb Wing in a flyover of New Orleans and Baton Rouge area hospitals to honor healthcare workers who have been working the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

On Friday, May 1, the 159th is scheduled to send two F-15C fighter jets to escort two B-52 bombers from the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City.

The flyovers should last between 10 and 20 minutes in each city. They are scheduled to fly over the New Orleans area at approximately 9:30 a.m. and the Baton Rouge area around 12:00 p.m.

Residents are asked to continue maintaining social distance guidelines and not travel to see the flyover. The aircraft will be flying low and slow, so the four-plane formation will be able to be seen from the comfort of homes.

Please note that there will be a few seconds of jet noise as the flyover passes overhead

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.