U.S. surpasses 200,000 in COVID-19 fatalities

(NBC) The United States has reached another grim milestone in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to an NBC news tally, more than 200,000 thousand people in the country have now died from COVID-19.

Cases in the United States currently top 6.7 million.

California, Texas, Florida and New York report the highest number of cases.

In March, Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the Office of the Vice President, predicted from 100,000 to 200,000 fatalities from the virus, providing if Americans followed precautions perfectly.

According to Statista, as of Sept. 18, the United States led the world in COVID-19 deaths with 202,213.

Now, experts are making another ominous prediction that more than 400-thousand deaths could come by January.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.