UL Lafayette students design mask extenders to distribute at local hospitals

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- More and more people are looking for ways to help front line workers in hospitals during the pandemic.

Logan Chapman with Ragin’ Rocketry says, “With 3D printers, a lot of people have one. We started manufacturing almost immediately.”

Just because school is out and students are home that doesn’t mean they still can’t come together to do good during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the University of Louisiana Lafayette’s Ragin’ Rocketry club are teaming up to make personal protective equipment for local hospitals.

Chapman adds, “We are printing around the clock so that’s 28 every two and half hours.”

During their free time, the Ragin’ Rocketry club was able to make and deliver 170 units of PPE for the hospital staff at Our Lady of Lourdes and Women’s and Children’s hospitals.

“We told them about products, could you use it; they said yes we absolutely we could,” adds Chapman.

After helping one hospital meet their needs, the ten members knew their work was not done and they could help more front line heroes in hospitals around Acadiana.

“I called up Opelousas General and was able to speak to the marketing department and they said they had a small donation but not enough to go around. We said we could meet those needs,” Chapman explains.

The Ragin’ Rocketry team is made up of Engineering students.

Together they knew they could come up with different ways to help those helping us during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chapman adds, “For us to sit back and just let this go by, I think a lot of us wanted to do something, we didn’t know what. We saw other ideas and thought we could do that.”

Chapman tells News Ten the group plans to make PPE for local pharmacies and grocery stores.