Union County, Ark., reports first coronavirus case

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Union County, Ark., Judge Mike Loftin on Sunday announced Union County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Loftin wrote that he received the confirmation in a telephone call from the Arkansas Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday Morning.

In the post, he asked Union County residents to protect themselves by following guidelines.

On Saturday, 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Arkansas just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Gov. Asa Hutchinson will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Sunday to announce updated numbers.

