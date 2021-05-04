United Way offers North Louisianans free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) has announced the launch of the Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign.
This program gives Northwest Louisiana residents who don’t have a way to get to COVID-19 vaccination sites a free ride with Lyft.
Residents can access this transportation assistance or learn more by dialing 211.
The rides are made possible through a grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation in partnership with United Way Worldwide and the Louisiana Association of United Ways.
