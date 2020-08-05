USC student writes children’s book about wearing masks

(CNN) — A California college student is seeing a lot of success from the new children’s book she wrote about the coronavirus pandemic, and the new author hopes her book will help kids during this time.

It’s not your typical children’s book that Kaitlyn Chu decided to write during the pandemic. The USC senior studying arts, technology, and business innovation wrote and illustrated a playful book about the serious discussion of wearing masks.

“I just remember going to grocery store see everyone wearing face masks for the first time and hidden and what would kids feeling when seeing all of these faces that hidden?” said Kaityln Chu, USC senior.

Chu wrote the book in eight weeks at her home in Orange County after she was inspired by a story her younger sister Kara shared.

“One of my high school teachers said when introducing masks to her young kids, she has a son, and he actually had nightmares mask monster chasing him.”

So, Chu published the book herself and has already sold 800 copies on Amazon to people around the world. She says she is not fazed by the debate that continues to rage over wearing masks in public.

“We’ve been hearing face masks is a way to decrease spread so if that something that we all be a part of encourage everyone to have compassion and think of people already infected,” said Chu.

