VA milestone: One million doses of COVID-19 vaccinations administered

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Tuesday announced that in just a month and a half it has administered 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans and VA health care workers.

As of Feb. 2, VA has dispensed at least one dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine to more than 582,000 Veterans and has fully vaccinated more than 44,000 vets, totaling more than 626,000 doses.

This is in addition to administering more than 401,000 doses to VA employees, and more than 1,200 vaccine doses to federal partners.

“In addition to administering 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the VA has begun publishing the number of Veterans who have received Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccines at each facility across its enterprise,” said Acting VA Secretary Dat Tran.

By Tuesday, Shreveport’s Overton Brooks VA Medical Center had administered the initial COVID-19 vaccination to 3,492 veterans and health care workers, while 509 veterans and employees have received their second inoculation.

Overton Brooks serves veterans in 15 Louisiana parishes, five counties in Southern Arkansas and 10 counties in East Texas.

When the COVID-19 vaccine is supplied to local VA health facilities, eligible people will be contacted to come and get the vaccination, veterans will be contacted by the VA. Vaccines will only be administered to veterans and designated caregivers currently eligible for one based on VA and CDC risk criteria.

Be aware that some VA health care facilities are holding large vaccination events or asking Veterans to call the facility directly to schedule a vaccination. Anyone in one of the risk groups currently being vaccinated at VA who is contacted by their local VA health care facility about getting vaccinated at a large-scale event or asked to contact the local facility is urged to do so.

Under the current plan, these groups are now being vaccinated at some VA health care facilities:

VA health care personnel. Vaccinating our VA health care personnel helps us continue to provide care for Veterans.

Veterans living in our long-term care facilities

Veterans who receive care at VA and are at high risk from COVID-19 based on VA and CDC risk criteria. At many VA health care facilities, this group includes all Veterans who are at least 75 years old. Each facility will determine when Veterans in this group can receive a vaccine. They’ll base this decision on vaccine availability, local needs, as well as the strict storage and handling requirements of the vaccines.

Some designated family caregivers may qualify for vaccines:

Family caregivers who are enrolled in our Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) are eligible for vaccination when the Veteran they care for becomes eligible. If the Veteran you care for meets the criteria above, both you and the Veteran may be able to get vaccinated now. Vaccinating caregivers helps us support and protect Veterans.

VA employees across the country are working diligently to vaccinate the department’s health care personnel and the most vulnerable Veterans as quickly as possible and vaccines are currently being provided at more than 215 sites nationally.

As vaccine supplies increase, there are plans in the works to expand to additional sites, as vaccine supplies increase. But for now, until VA receives an increase in vaccines, many facilities may temporarily run out of vaccines for short periods of time.

“The number of doses administered to Veterans at each facility will be updated daily on the VA COVID-19 National Summary website.”