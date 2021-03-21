Vaccination Clinics to be held this week in Haughton and Minden this week

MINDEN, La. The Minden Medical Clinic of Haughton will hold a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Wednesday and Minden Medical Center will hold a Vaccination Clinic on Thursday. Times, dates and locations are listed below:
Haughton
8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday
First Baptist Church Haughton
105 E. Washington Ave., Haughton. La.
Register online at: vaccine.mindenmedicalcenter.com/haughton/
Minden
8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday
1 Medical Plaza, Minden, La.
Register online at: vaccine.mindenmedicalcenter.com
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.