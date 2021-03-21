The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Vaccination Clinics to be held this week in Haughton and Minden this week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MINDEN, La. The Minden Medical Clinic of Haughton will hold a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Wednesday and Minden Medical Center will hold a Vaccination Clinic on Thursday. Times, dates and locations are listed below:

Haughton

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday

First Baptist Church Haughton

105 E. Washington Ave., Haughton. La.

Register online at: vaccine.mindenmedicalcenter.com/haughton/

Minden

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday

1 Medical Plaza, Minden, La.

Register online at: vaccine.mindenmedicalcenter.com

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss