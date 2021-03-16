Vivian hospital to hold 2 COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru night clinics this week

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – North Caddo Medical Center will hold drive-thru night clinics to administer COVID-19 vaccinations from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Entrance for the COVID-19 vaccinations are behind North Caddo Medical Center at Dr. John Haynes at 1003 S. Spruce Street in Vivian. Directional signage is placed in the area to help those driving in from out of town.

The drive through clinic allows patients to never leave their vehicles. Appointments may be scheduled at https://www.ncmcla.com .

A recent successful night clinic that provided vaccinations for people who drove as far as 50 miles to receive the vaccine, and organizers say the clinic’s new hours are an attraction to the younger age group now approved for the vaccination.

The medical center in Vivian has administered more than 3,500 COVID-19 vaccinations since January.

Ages 18-64 are approved if they have certain health risks that include high blood pressure, individuals who are overweight, and those who currently smoke or have previously smoked.

Louisiana State Criteria Eligibility by Age or Condition can be found at: https://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/4137