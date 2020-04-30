Walmart employees in Louisiana to receive $3.52M in cash bonuses

(KTAL/KMSS) — Walmart is showing major support for Louisiana employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Company officials announced Thursday that associates will receive a bonus in their paychecks adding up to $3.52 million statewide.

In all, Walmart gave associates $180 million in bonuses nationwide today. When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its men and women serving on the front lines of these unprecedented times.

Walmart also announced that it has reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates nationwide. Not only has the company helped provide work for almost a quarter million people impacted by COVID-19, they did so in less than six weeks.

Details of both initiatives are here.

The bonuses and new jobs add to the many ways Walmart is ensuring its associates have the support they need while serving customers with the food, medicine and other essential items they need during this time.

The latest information on how Walmart is responding to COVID-19 can be found here.

