Walmart launches pilot walk-in vaccination clinic at one Shreveport location

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Walmart Supercenter at 1125 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway on Sunday launched a pilot program to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to walk-in customers.

Walk-in customers wishing to get the vaccination may do so between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and again April 18-21. The clinic also continues to give the vaccine to customers who make appointments through Walmart’s website scheduler.

Although all Walmart pharmacies in the area are administering the vaccine, only the Shreveport-Barksdale location has a walk-in clinic at this time. An appointment is still necessary at other Walmart locations, but can be easily made through the company’s website scheduler.

According to Jennifer Dupree, director of Market Health and Wellness for Walmart in north Louisiana, said Walmart received a large amount of the Pfizer vaccine, and is trying hard to get it into the arms of local people.

“We’re like everyone else – we want life to get back to normal as soon as it can,” Dupree said.

The Shreveport-Barksdale clinc has a three-weeks supply of the Pfizer vaccine, she said, which they hope to dispense in first and second vaccinations to customers.

The vaccines are available to people who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Louisiana which can be found at the State of Louisiana Health Department website.

Dupree said although health insurance is not required, people wishing to receive the vaccination who have it should bring their insurance card, and those on Medicare should bring their Medicare cards when they come.

The process takes around 30 minutes, she said. At the time they sign up, people are given a card with an appointment for their second shot, which needs to be administered at least 21 days later.

It takes about 15 minutes to fill out the paperwork, and then people are ushered to the store’s Garden Center where they are immediately given the vaccination.

People are asked to stay 15 minutes to assure they have no reaction to the shot, and then they’re on their way. Dupree said they have not had reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, but the waiting time is in place in an abundance of caution.

Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.

On Sunday, there was a steady stream of customers who received the vaccination, some of whom had previously-scheduled appointments, but many of whom had heard about the walk-in clinic or saw the signage when they walked in the store and took advantage of it.