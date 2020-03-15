Walmart to temporarily cut hours to combat coronavirus

(WRIC) — Walmart announced Saturday that its retail stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday, March 15 until further notice.
In a statement, the retail giant said, “this will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.”
Walmart said that associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are currently scheduled for, and the supply chain and trucking fleet will also continue to make deliveries at a regular schedule.
