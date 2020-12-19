WATCH: Operation Warp Speed and COVID-19 vaccine distribution news conference

WASHINGTON, D.C (BRPROUD) – The COVID-19 vaccine is here and on Monday, the public is going to learn more about Operation Warp Speed and COVID-19 vaccine distribution through the United States.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense are holding a news conference about these subjects.
You can watch it live right here starting at 10:30 a.m.
- ‘We’re getting crushed’: Los Angeles doctor warns hospitals may run out of room for ER patients
- Nurse gives vaccine to doctor who saved her life 20 years ago
- See the most retweeted and liked tweets of 2020
- Should incarcerated Americans get vaccinated first?
- Yes, your employer can fire you for traveling home for the holidays