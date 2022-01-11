Webster Parish Schools send some classes virtual, others return in person

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa. In the fall of 2021, vaccinated teachers and students should no longer wear masks inside school buildings and no one need bother with them outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, July 9, 2021, in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Tuesday, Webster Parish Schools announced changes to some classes beginning Wednesday. Some classes will move to virtual learning, and others are resuming in-person classes at other campuses as infection rates change.

In an announcement late Tuesday, WPS announced the 3rd-grade classes at Brown Upper Elementary School will be virtual-only from Wednesday, January 12 through Friday, January 14, due to rising COVID cases in students and staff. Students are instructed to log on to their Google Classroom by 7:45 a.m. for instruction. The school will notify parents on Friday if they plan to re-open classes for the 3rd-grade students.

Meals will be available through the “Grab and Go” system from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. during the days that classes are virtual. The staff asks that parents remain in their cars, and a food service worker will hand you the meal(s).

Lakeside and Doyline High School students will return to in-person classes starting Wednesday, January 12. If a student shows symptoms, is waiting on a COVID test result, or has a positive test they need to stay home and parents should call the school.

If a student has had COVID or has come in close contact with someone who did since classes became virtual, and has been home for 5 consecutive days, they must wear a mask for 5 days when they return to school. If they can’t wear a mask, they will need to stay home for the full 10 days before returning.

School officials recommend students, faculty, and staff wear masks, but it is not mandatory outside of the cases above.