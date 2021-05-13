Where We Stand: NBC 6 Special Saturday on COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our way of life, from schools, to businesses, to local governments, no one and nothing was immune.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel, as thousands of residents in the ArkLaTex are fully vaccinated.

Join us Saturday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m. on KSHV for our special, COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex, Where We Stand.

We’ll have reports from across the region to see how local regions have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on local businesses, and what’s next moving forward.

Our special will include updates from:

Shreveport

Bossier City

Texarkana, Texas

Hope, Arkansas

Marshall, Texas

Harrison County

Natchitoches Parish

Sabine Parish

Jefferson, Texas

Marion County, Texas