White flags placed along Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette to honor lives lost to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) If you drive along Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette you will come across a sea of white flags near St. Barnabus Church.

Each one of the 210 flags represents a Lafayette resident who has died from COVID-19.

Some flags have the names of people who died.

At a ceremony Sunday, Rev. Michael Bordelon of St. Barnabas church, blessed the white flags as a small crowd that included state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, city council members Nanette Cook and Pat Lewis and Regional Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski gathered to acknowledge the virus’ impact.

A posted sign read: “We honor them…They will never be forgotten.”

