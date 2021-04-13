White House and Congress express confidence in health officials in wake of pause on J&J vaccines

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden says his goal of vaccinating Americans is still on schedule, despite a pause on Johnson and Johnson vaccinations.

“There’s enough vaccine that is basically 100 percent unquestionable for every American,” President Biden said.

Tuesday, federal health officials temporarily stopped the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“As they review data involving six reported U.S cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” White House COVID coordinator Jeffrey Zients said.

Zeints says the move shows the Food and Drug administration prioritizes safety. The FDA says they only expect the pause to last a matter of days.

“This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination program,” Zeints said.

“It really allows both the FDA and the CDC to further investigate these cases to try and understand,” White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Fauci says those who received the J&J vaccine more than a month ago should not worry.

“The time frame when this occurs, it’s pretty tight from a few days, 6-13 days from the time of the vaccination,” Fauci said.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio says health experts are taking the necessary precautions.

“I’m hoping that it will be a short-term interruption and that we’ll be online here pretty soon again with the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.”

As of now, the administration doesn’t have any other concerns about the other vaccine produced by Pfizer and Moderna.