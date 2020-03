SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Wiley College faculty member has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement from Wiley College, they learned Thursday of the positive test.

The statement says anyone identified that has been at risk of exposure from the faculty member will be notified if they need to be isolated or tested.

Dear Wiley Family,

As of Thursday morning, a Wiley faculty member has tested positive for Covid-19. This individual is currently undergoing medical treatment at a Longview Hospital while the College is taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our community. — Wiley College (@WileyCollege) March 28, 2020

