Willis Knighton Health System seeks COVID-19 patients for clinical trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton Health System is one of 100 sites in the United States selected to participate in the clinical trials for a possible COVID-19 drug, and they’re recruiting volunteers who actually have the virus.

The clinical research study is to determine whether a new drug, which is made up of monoclonal antibodies, shortens the symptoms of a COVID-19 infection and reduces the need for medical visits or hospitalization due to the virus.

“We are proud to have been selected as a clinical research site for this trial, which is being supported by the Federal government,” said Joseph Bocchini, MD, infectious disease specialist at Willis-Knighton.

“If proven to reduce the severity of a COVID-19 infection, monoclonal antibodies could become the first recommended outpatient treatment of persons with COVID-19 infection,” Bocchini said.

Bocchini and Clint Wilson, MD, of Family Medical Associates, are principal investigators for the study.

People who qualify to participate must be age 18 or older and have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 with symptoms such as fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, etc. Safety will be assessed.

Patients who currently are hospitalized, or who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, are not eligible, according to Carrie Kay, RN, CCRC, WK Physician Network clinical research manager.

The duration of the study is 30 days. Participants will receive a single dose of either one of two formulations of the study medication or a placebo at the WK COVID Research Infusion Center and will be monitored at home and tested by healthcare professionals throughout the study.

Each patient selected will receive a small stipend for the time and travel involved for his or her participation and there will be no charge to participants or their insurance companies. All visits, treatment, medication monitoring are covered.

“We feel this is one of the most promising options as a bridge to keep patients as outpatients until a vaccine is approved,” Kay said.

To learn more about this study and eligibility requirements, call Carrie Kay at (318) 455-9730 or go to https://www.wkhs.com/clinical-trials/ and click on COVID.

Safety will also be assessed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.